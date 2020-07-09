Entertainment

Pokémon: Explorations, a leak confirms a highly anticipated evolution and the fate of Sobble

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
In recent days there has been some confusion about the new adventure companions of Ash and Go. Confusion among other things generated by the ambiguity of a not so clear text. Either way, a leak about Pokémon: Explorations it seems to have finally clarified two important events in the near future.

In the last episode, a little surprising, Ash captured Farfetch'd of Galar, a version that is far different from the one present on the territory of Kanto, not so much for the perhaps slightly more grumpy character, but above all because of his "Fighting type". Anyway, this decision inevitably has Sobble's fate has changed, originally associated with the immortal protagonist, in favor of Go.

To confirm it, in fact, it is directly a leak taken from the pages of a Japanese magazine in which the lizard-like Pokémon is approached to Ash's companion. The news saddened some anime fans who hoped to see the little creature in the team alongside Pikachu and Dragonite. The same magazine, in this regard, has even shown a first scan of Lucario, a clear sign that the latest arrival of Ash's team will soon pass through his highly anticipated evolution.

We just have to wait for the next episodes to discover the future of Pokémon: Explorations. And you, on the other hand, are you happy with the choice of production to entrust Sobble to Go? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

