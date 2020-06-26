Entertainment

Pokémon: Explorations, a leak appears to have unveiled Go's new monster

The anime of Pokémon: Explorations, after a rather long pause, he finally recovered. With the return of the television series, the leaks have started to flow again regarding the next episodes that seem to promise new implications for Ash and Go. After unveiling the sixth monster of the protagonist, it is the turn of his adventure companion.

At the end of the battle with Korrina, the time has come again for the iconic duo to complete their teams. If Ash's last teammate seems to be now Sobble, the turn has come for Go to thicken your team. One of the last leak leaked on the net, the same one that we have attached to the bottom of the news, heralds a surprise for the latter coach who reads the following:

"And also pay attention to the Pokémon captured by Go! Go, the other protagonist who travels with Ash, quivers from the dream of catching all the Pokémon! Keep an eye on him!"

According to the promotional images leaked on the matter, if Sobble should actually fill the last place of Ash's team as the clues suggest, then Go's new pokémon will probably be Farftetch'd. Who knows, moreover, that he really cannot evolve soon into one of the evolutions introduced with the eighth generation, or rather Sirfetch'd.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the leaks about Go's next monster, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below.

