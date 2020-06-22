Pokémon: Explorations, a leak appears to confirm Ash's sixth and final monster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Finally, after a long wait, Pokémon: Explorations is back with a new episode. The plot has therefore started to flow again and the time has come for Ash to complete his team of monsters. A leak leaked on the net in the past few hours also seems to have clarified the face of the protagonist's last teammate.

In fact, some early rumors had already provided some clues about Ash's sixth and final Pokémon, but yet another leak seems to finally end the speculation about it. From the pages of a magazine, in fact, a promotional poster was shown focused on the future of the iconic coach, in this case to his next adventure companion.

In the scan in question, the same one that we proposed to you at the bottom of the news, you can see in the bottom right an obscured box of a frightened monster, Sobble, which will even star in one of the next episodes, presumably the episode that will air next July 12th. To further confirm this possibility there are two additional clues: the last official key visual of the anime (also at the bottom of the page) and the writing on the page of the magazine that reads "Introduction of Ash's Pokémon".

And you, however, what do you think of Sabble, do you like it as the sixth and last Pokémon of the most famous coach in the world? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.