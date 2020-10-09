Pokémon Explorations 41: Will Go be able to capture “that” legendary?

Defining “best Pokémon” is anything but simple, we have seen it in all these years with Ash’s various experiences in the most disparate regions of the franchise’s imagination. During this season of Pokémon Exploration the production wanted to go big and try to take a big step forward.

During this adventure, Ash managed to take Dragonite, one of the strongest monsters he ever captured. However, just as numerous rumors had promised several months ago, Zados is indeed back in the 41st episode ready to face the two intrepid protagonists in an exciting battle.

During the battle Go tried to do something extraordinary, which is to try to weaken it and try to catch him with his Poké Ball. But just when it seemed to have succeeded, the Thunder King proved too powerful to remain incarcerated inside the weak sphere, shattering it from within and escaping soon after. It is no coincidence, in this regard, that some rumors and leaks have shown some promotional boards with the presence of a Master Ball and it is not excluded that Ash and Go can take advantage of the strongest Poké Ball in the franchise to attempt the company to capture. a Legendary Pokémon.

We just have to wait for the next episodes to find out what will be the last creatures that will make up the teams of Ash and Go. And you, however, did you appreciate the episode? Let us know with a comment below.