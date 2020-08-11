Entertainment

Pokémon Exploration: Will we soon see Ash and Gou against a Legendary Pokémon?

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new opening of the anime Pokémon Exploration caused a lot of reactions from fans, showing new Pokémon that will join Ash and Gou's teams only in the future and anticipating what will probably be some of the most intense moments of the entire season, currently reaching 37 episodes.

During the episodes seen so far, the new series has shown itself to be profoundly different from the previous ones, both for a faster pace in the narrative, which has led us to explore different regions, and not only that of Galar, and for the addition of the now co-star Gou, who immediately won fans over.

The two trainers then managed to capture many more Pokémon than in the past, bringing techniques and skills never seen before to the screen. Despite all these elements, which probably go in favor of the whole project, the fans were surprised by a particular frame appeared in the last opening, where Ash and Gou are seen surrounded by purple clouds as they look up at the sky.

IS a clear reference to the phenomenon of the Dark Night, described in the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games, and in fact a few hours after the publication of the episode the image that you can find at the bottom of the news was shared, which actually shows Eternatus in its Eternamax form.

Recall that other legendaries have also appeared in the opening, and that a fan has created the beetle form of Eevee.

