Pokémon Exploration: why doesn’t Pikachu want to evolve? Ash reveals the mystery!

For the past few weeks there has been talk of nothing but the alleged evolution of Pikachu into Raichu, anticipated by the synopsis of episode 34 of Pokémon Explorations shared by Anipoke. The announcement had created a lot of curiosity but, as expected, the long-awaited transformation of Ash’s historical companion did not happen.

The episode, however, has, in fact, an answer to a question, namely: why doesn’t Ash’s Pikachu really want to evolve? Surprisingly, the protagonist answered Go’s question, revealing the mystery: “My Pikachu wants to get stronger, but like Pikachu. It’s best to evolve when you really want to!“Below you can take a look at an excerpt from the episode.

A very simple answer, but perfectly clear. Since the first episode of the anime, Pikachu has fought hundreds of matches, defeating opponents far stronger on paper and becoming the ace of Ash’s team. In Pokémon Expeditions, Pikachu is also the only member of the protagonist’s team who has never lost a match, excluding the exhibition match against Champion Dandel.

Of course, being the face of the franchise, it is assumed that the very top floors of The Pokémon Company absolutely do not want an evolution, but receiving a canonical explanation can only please fans.

What do you think of it? Are you for or against the transformation of Pikachu?