Pokémon Exploration: The anime gives Scyther a new look

They continue in Pokémon Exploration Ash’s adventures through various regions and it seems that in the next few episodes the boy will be joined by a special Syther. Let’s go into more detail.

After observing Chloe, in the previous episodes, enter a mystical forest, now the attention shifts back to the protagonist, Ash, which we will see traveling to the Kalos region for an episode of Pokémon Explorations which includes training, knights and castles. The young man’s goal is evolve your Farfetch’d and it seems that there will be one to help him Scyther.

As we can see in the first images of the next episode, reported at the end of this news, the flying beetle pokémon will have a different appearance than usual, it will in fact be equipped with armor. We can also see him while together with the original Galar pokémon he faces an Aegislash.

The new feature of Scyther is already much appreciated by fans who have long been waiting for a greater exploitation of this type of equipment introduced with the eighth generation and which is strengthened in the imagination of fans also thanks to the well-known armor of MewTwo observed in the first animated film of the saga.

