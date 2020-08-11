Pokémon Exploration prepares for the return of Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unlike other seasons of the anime, Pokémon Exploration he focused on making us relive stories and regions by now gone. Kanto, Johto, Hoenn and all subsequent ones that for obvious reasons have been put aside for a long time. But with this new adventure, the production has decided to act differently.

Waiting to find out what will be the next Pokémon region visited by Ash and Go, the new opening theme of the anime launches a clue about the meeting with some legendaries. As often happens, the Japanese openings in fact anticipate many of the scheduled contents, in a more or less light way, and it happened for Zacian and Zamazenta, legendaries of Galar, but the video almost seems to herald the return of Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno.

Recall that these three pokémon with the appearance of birds date back to the first season and therefore dwell mainly in the Kanto region. They haven't appeared for a long time now and therefore Pokémon Explorations could be the right time to let us review these mythical creatures. They will hardly be captured by the two protagonists, even if someone already thinks that a pokéball present in the theme indicates that Zapdos will be captured. What do you expect from upcoming episodes of Pokémon Expeditions?