Pokémon Exploration: Mewtwo is about to return, that’s when

The new season of Pokémon Exploration is enjoying considerable success both at home and in the West, thanks above all to some production choices aimed at revitalizing some historical monsters of the franchise. In this regard, in the next few episodes a certain Pokémon will make its sensational return again.

The mini-arch dedicated to the Pokémon Sword and Shield series has begun its short run that will accompany fans for a couple of weeks before resuming the story from its natural course. In any case, already from episode 46 great developments are expected including the return of a well-known monster, Mewtwo. Thanks to the usual insider Dephender in fact, the titles of episodes n ° 46 and 47 have been leaked, or respectively “Fight and Get! Mewtwo Reborn!” e “Pokémon Champion! The Battle of Big Eaters !! “

The second title in question is a tribute to the name of a TV show broadcast on TV Tokyo which, at the same time, is a spin-off of the show called “TV Champion”. So we just have to wait for the next few weeks to know the contents of these new episodes that finally promise the return of a great Legendary Pokémon.

The second title in question is a tribute to the name of a TV show broadcast on TV Tokyo which, at the same time, is a spin-off of the show called "TV Champion".