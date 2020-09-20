Pokémon Exploration: Mewtwo and the Legendaries of Galar will arrive soon in the series

In the new series dedicated to the franchise born from the mind of Satoshi Tajiri, Pokémon Exploration , we have seen many new features compared to the past, and it seems that the authors want to continue to surprise fans, dedicating a new story arc not only to the legendaries of the Galar region, but also to the return of the mighty Mewtwo.

The announcement took place through the publication of the poster that you find in the posts below, where in addition to Ash, Gou, presented alongside Lucario, Cinderace, and a small Sobble, we see some iconic Legendary Pokémon, known in the first two generations: Zapdos, the mysterious Mew, and Suicune, in addition to the aforementioned Mewtwo.

To feed even more the expectations of fans about the new narrative arc, which promises to be very intense and eventful, was the image of Zamazenta, one of the wolves symbol of the eighth generation games, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and how reported in the second post, there will be four episodes dedicated to the legendaries of Galar, which will air from 23 October.

Considering that the episodes in question will explore the phenomenon known as Dark Night in more depth, we can also hope for a deepening of the battle occurred between Zacian, Zamazenta and Eternatus. Recall that Gou seems to have gotten a new Pokémon in his team, and we leave you to a fanart of Eevee’s flying type evolution.