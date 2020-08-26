Pokémon Exploration: how did fans react to the evolution of Pikachu in Raichou?

Pokémon Exploration he is about to venture into a difficult and rather ambiguous decision, that is the alleged evolution of Pikachu in Raichou according to what is evident from the official synopsis of the next episode. But will it be true? Waiting to find out, let’s see together the reactions of the fans to the plot of the episode.
Although there are serious doubts regarding the real feasibility of Pikachu’s evolution, as the symbol and mascot of an entire franchise, it is impossible to deny that this risky move brings with it a bit of charm as it would significantly change the structure of a rare brand to renewal. In any case, the internet community has obviously expressed their opinions on the matter, between those who really hope for it and those who, on the other hand, consider the choice of production a trivial marketing move.
And if so, then Pokémon Exploration would have hit the mark given the mass that the news has mobilized. However, at the bottom of the news you can see some of the reactions of the fans. We also take this opportunity to invite you to express your opinion about it in the space reserved for comments.
Before saying goodbye, we finally suggest you to recover the latest leak of the anime that promises a new pokémon for Go, are you curious to find out who it is?
I don’t know why Raichu doesn’t get more love he’s an adorable Pokémon I really like him
– Love Anime (@amoursanime) August 22, 2020
This is a HUGE BAIT! I saw the preview and Ash’s Pikachu is hiding behind a rock as he got chased by a female Pikachu carrying a Thunderstone. Most likely it bumped into another Pikachu. pic.twitter.com/U80kl7d8Pu
— Deionized Magicwaterz *Commissions Open!* (@magicwaterz) August 23, 2020
There’s no way pikachu’s gonna evolve-
If he evolves what’s gonna happen to the suprise pukachu meme-
— TS_Ruby📌GA pinned📌🔥Scorbunny🔥 (@TS_RubyE) August 22, 2020
Bruh… I swear to god if they evolve Ash’s Pikachu. Like come on lol I hope we get a misleading
— Tia (@TiaLily0730) August 22, 2020
Finally we see Gengar but Pikachu won’t evolve into raichu. Or if it does they’ll just do some anime logic reversing
— unban Leafy from YouTube (@Aerozard7520) August 22, 2020
Yeah now I’m curious what they mean by “thunderstone” is Ash gonna get pikachus mixed up and think that his evolved even tho it didn’t?
– Pokeboy890 (@ Pokeboy890) August 22, 2020
