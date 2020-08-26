Entertainment

Pokémon Exploration: how did fans react to the evolution of Pikachu in Raichou?

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Pokémon Exploration he is about to venture into a difficult and rather ambiguous decision, that is the alleged evolution of Pikachu in Raichou according to what is evident from the official synopsis of the next episode. But will it be true? Waiting to find out, let’s see together the reactions of the fans to the plot of the episode.

Although there are serious doubts regarding the real feasibility of Pikachu’s evolution, as the symbol and mascot of an entire franchise, it is impossible to deny that this risky move brings with it a bit of charm as it would significantly change the structure of a rare brand to renewal. In any case, the internet community has obviously expressed their opinions on the matter, between those who really hope for it and those who, on the other hand, consider the choice of production a trivial marketing move.

And if so, then Pokémon Exploration would have hit the mark given the mass that the news has mobilized. However, at the bottom of the news you can see some of the reactions of the fans. We also take this opportunity to invite you to express your opinion about it in the space reserved for comments.

Before saying goodbye, we finally suggest you to recover the latest leak of the anime that promises a new pokémon for Go, are you curious to find out who it is?

READ:  X-Men: Will the X-Swords crossover revolve around unexpected betrayal?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.