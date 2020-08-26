Pokémon Exploration: how did fans react to the evolution of Pikachu in Raichou?

Share it:

Pokémon Exploration he is about to venture into a difficult and rather ambiguous decision, that is the alleged evolution of Pikachu in Raichou according to what is evident from the official synopsis of the next episode. But will it be true? Waiting to find out, let’s see together the reactions of the fans to the plot of the episode.

Although there are serious doubts regarding the real feasibility of Pikachu’s evolution, as the symbol and mascot of an entire franchise, it is impossible to deny that this risky move brings with it a bit of charm as it would significantly change the structure of a rare brand to renewal. In any case, the internet community has obviously expressed their opinions on the matter, between those who really hope for it and those who, on the other hand, consider the choice of production a trivial marketing move.

And if so, then Pokémon Exploration would have hit the mark given the mass that the news has mobilized. However, at the bottom of the news you can see some of the reactions of the fans. We also take this opportunity to invite you to express your opinion about it in the space reserved for comments.

