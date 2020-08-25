Entertainment

Pokémon Exploration: Gou will finally have a new teammate

August 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new anime series dedicated to portable monsters, Pokémon Exploration , immediately showed itself different from previous seasons, inserting elements never seen before, also sacrificing the omnipresence of Ash and Pikachu in some episodes, and giving much more importance to the character of Gou.

Driven by the dream of catch every species of Pokémon in existence, especially the mysterious Mew, Gou immediately managed to conquer fans of the brand, and by covering the role of co-star alongside Ash we had the opportunity to see several clashes between the two, and the birth of their friendship.

According to what emerged from the spoilers on the next episodes, they will soon meet many Pikachu, and from some leaked images, it seems that Gou will manage to have the electric-type pokémon in his team. The frames in question, which you can find at the bottom of the page, were shared on Twitter by @ilapaperx, and show a female Pikachu, which differs from the male by the heart shape of the tail, alongside the young trainer.

The insertion of another Pikachu important in the series, and the possible evolution of Ash’s Pikachu into Raichu, could also lead to further changes during the current season, and perhaps mark the passage of the historic protagonist’s baton to Gou.

Recall that Ash received a resounding defeat in episode 34, and we leave you to the information on the next episodes of Pokémon Explorations.

