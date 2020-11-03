Pokémon Exploration: Goh’s first thrilling Dynamax battle

The new series Pokémon Exploration has finally brought the two protagonists among the mysteries of the Galar region, the setting of the latest Spada & Scudo video games. The second episode of this new story arc sees Goh engaged in his first Dynamax battle.

While Ash and Leon are looking for the Dynamax Pokémon of the region, Goh chose to stick with Sonia and work with her. After doing some research on the legend of the darkest day of Galar, suddenly the two are attacked by a Gigantamax Garbodor.

Apparently, Goh and Sonia seem to have found out too much about the region’s mysteries and a mysterious figure seems to want them stop at all costs. However, the young boy does not let himself be discouraged and, having obtained his own Dynamax Band, launches his Raboot in the counterattack.

Using the Dynamax Band, Goh takes his rabbit Pokémon to a new level. The two gigantic monsters, engaged in battle, end up destroying a wall located behind the protagonists, revealing further secrets and mysteries to investigate. The synopsis of episode 43 of Pokémon Explorations anticipates the return of a champion. In the latest episode of Pokémon Explorations, Ash and Gohsi will face the legendary Zacian and Zamazenta.