Pokémon Exploration: Go more and more like Ash, the latest catch is incredible

Episode 38 of Pokémon Explorations, which aired last September 20 in Japan, showed the incredible growth of Go, Ash Ketchum’s new companion. Unexpectedly, in fact, the young coach managed to catch a new and very powerful Pokémon simply by talking to him.

Over the course of the episode, Go finds a ‘Secret Amber and brings an Aerodactyl back to life. Being used to living in a completely different context, the Pokémon begins to attack everything in front of it, including the young trainer and his childhood friend Chloe. At the same time, Ash and Pikachu are busy repelling an attack from Team Rocket.

Go tries to stop Aerodactyl with his Raboot, but the match ends in a few seconds due to the clear superiority of the fossil Pokémon. The coach then opts for his Golurk, which, thanks to its immense size, manages to defend itself from the constant blows of the bird and knock it out.

At this point, instead of throwing the Poké Ball, Go stops and tries to talk to Aerodactyl, calming him and explaining to him that the current historical period is anything but terrible. Convinced by the boy’s empathy, Aerodactyl lets himself be captured and becomes an active part of his new team. Below you can take a look at an excerpt from the episode.

Meanwhile, we remind you that very soon, in the same series, the Legendary Pokémon of Galar will be introduced.