Pokémon Exploration: Did the battle with Zapdos show Gou’s true abilities?

The Serie Pokémon Exploration immediately introduced us to Gou, a new co-star alongside the historic Ash Ketchum, and even if we could see this young coach in action, in the last episode he had to face a legendary, showing himself to be nothing short of skilled, almost managing to catch it on the first shot.

Finding themselves momentarily in the Kanto region, where they have already encountered pokémon that longtime fans will surely remember, Ash and Gou came across one of the three legendary birds, Zapdos, electro-flying type. The battle also involved Ash in part, who with his Pikachu could do little against Zapdos, leaving the confrontation to Gou.

Despite having recently become a real coach, Gou was able not only to put the legendary in trouble, distracting him first with a shower of meteors, generated by his Flygon’s Dragobolide attack, and then attacking him by surprise with Calciardente, using Raboot’s speed. Having knocked out the opposing pokémon, Gou tries to capture it, and after a moment of suspense, which involved everyone present, thunder falls from the sky destroying the poké ball and freeing Zapdos.

Developing a strategy capable of defeating such a legendary is certainly not for everyone, and Gou has once again demonstrated that he has great potential. You can find the video of the battle at the bottom of the page. Recall that a new official artwork has introduced us to the next episodes of the anime, and we leave you to a fantastic 200 euro Pidgeot figure.