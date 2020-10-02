Pokémon Exploration: Could Ash’s Charizard Return? The first confirmations arrive!

Some sensational indiscretions from Japan would seem anticipate the return of Ash’s Charizard, about ten years after his last television appearance. The rumors remain to be confirmed, but a few moments ago a series of new Pokémon toys presented to the general public would seem to reinforce the rumors in question.

First of all, for some months there have been numerous rumors regarding the possible return of Eternatus, the colossal Legendary Pokémon of Galar that first appeared in the twelfth episode. Recently, AniPoke shared the new trailer for Pokémon Explorations, confirming the presence of the creature and suggesting that it could even be the final showdown of the series.

Similarly, several rumors spoke of an alleged return of Charizard. Ash Ketchum’s Pokémon was last seen in the series Best Wishes! aired from 2010 to 2013, just before XY, and later in a flashback during the Sun & Moon anime.

In this regard, some fans have reported that a new collection of toys dedicated to the series has just been shown in Japan. One box features Ash, Dandel and Go on the cover, and contains three figures: Charizard, Dragapult and Flygon. The Pokémon Twilight Wings season finale confirmed that Dandel owns a Dragapult, while Go captured Flygon in Pokémon Exploration episode 36. By exclusion, it is natural to think that Charizard belongs to Ash.

Obviously, before we have an answer we will have to wait a few more weeks, but the clues seem to strongly point to the return of the protagonist’s historic companion.

What do you think of it? You’d like it? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!