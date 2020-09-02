Pokémon Exploration: Ash will reunite with the Pokémon of Alola in the new episode

Share it:

Since the first episodes of Pokémon Exploration we saw Ash and Gou undertake numerous journeys, moving between different regions, to carry out the research required by the Cerasa laboratory. After discovering new Pokémon species, an image from the next episode teased an unexpected reunion for Ash and his Alolan Pokémon.

As had been announced in recent days, the episode 37 of Pokémon Explorations, entitled “Glad to see you again, Alola!”, will show us Ash’s return to the region of which he has now become Champion, and in addition to a battle with his friend and rival Kawe, we will see the Pallet Town trainer reunite with many of his companions, seen in the recent season of the anime.

This information was leaked thanks to the image found in the @AnipokeHub post reported at the bottom of the news. The user was unable to find one promotional photo of the next episode on a Japanese site, and although it is very grainy, it is possible to notice in addition to Gou in the foreground, also the many Pokémon, coming from the Alola region, hugging Ash in the background.

The protagonist and Pikachu are in fact literally surrounded by Lycanroc, Rowlet, Incineroar and the gigantic Melmetal. Recall that Ash has a new rival, and we leave you to the synopses of the next episodes of Pokémon Explorations.