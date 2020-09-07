Pokémon Exploration: Ash and Gou arrive in Alola in the preview of episode 37

Share it:

As had been anticipated a few days ago, thanks to some images that appeared on the net, in episode 37 of the new series dedicated to portable monsters, Pokémon Exploration we will see the return to the Alola region of the now champion Ash Ketchum, who will be able to reunite with the coaches introduced in the previous season.

The theme that immediately defined this new animated transposition dedicated to the brand created by Satoshi Tajiri continues to develop, and to confirm the journey to the Alola region was the short video that you can find at the bottom of the page.

Lasting about 40 seconds, in the clip we initially see Gou embracing an Exeggutor, a Pokémon that has a particular Alola shape, characterized by an exaggeratedly long neck, and immediately after Ash sees Professor Kukui for a long time, and the companions who have assisted him in his adventures in the archipelago, Ibis, Chrys, Suiren, Lillie and Kiawe.

The latter, a skilled coach for his age, seems to have some problems with Gou, and in fact we see a scene in which the co-star’s Raboot faces off against Kawe’s Turtonator. Ash will also be able to re-embrace his dear Pokémon left in Alola, as shown in the beautiful image found below.

Recall that a fan has imagined the evolution of Eevee rock type, and we leave you to the synopsis of the next episodes of Pokémon Explorations.