Pokémon Exploration: Ash and Goh battle Zacian and Zamazenta in the last episode

The Serie Pokémon Exploration has finally officially introduced the legendaries of Galar with the last episode, also kicking off a mini story arc of four episodes that partly retraces the events told in the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games.

As soon as news of a very particular phenomenon in the Galar region, which is making Pokémon enlarge almost everywhere, Ash and Goh immediately left as researchers to clarify the situation. During their journey, however, they suddenly found themselves surrounded by a thick fog, in a setting that will appear familiar to fans of the video game.

It is in fact the Sleeping Grove, a deeply mysterious place, where the two young trainers suddenly found themselves facing incredibly powerful pokémon, Zacian e Zamazenta, the wolves of legend who in the past managed to free the region from the Dark Night, an event that seems to have hit Galar again. Of course Ash and Goh try to get information about their majestic opponents, but the Pokédexes do not recognize the species in question.

Then two very intense battles begin, with good animations and with the soundtrack of video games. Ash and Goh try to attack and capture the two wolves, as you can see in the video below, but still being in their ethereal form, Zacian and Zamazenta are intangible. Recall that the synopsis of episode 43 has been published, and it is very close to the return of the legendary Mewtwo.