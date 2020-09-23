Pokémon Exploration: Ash and Fabia are ready for battle in the preview of the 39th episode

As you surely know, that of Pokémon is one of the best known and most loved franchises of all time, an incredibly long-lived epic that after having also reached our beloved industry, has ended up conquering an even richer fanbase, among readers and spectators scattered in every corner of the planet.

Among the many works dedicated to the brand, there is also Pokémon Explorations, the latest animated series starring our well-known Ash and Pikatch – this time, however, also accompanied by companion Go – which allowed us to review places, pokémon and faces well known to all fans. Well, it seems that even episode 39 wants to startle the audience, especially by presenting a new clash between Fabia and Ash.

According to what is revealed by the synopsis, in fact, the episode will see Ash eager to take on the Galar region gym leader Fabia, which had previously defeated our protagonist during the battle of the Pokémon World Championship. Having therefore reached the place where Fabia carries out her training, the gym leader accepts the challenge and prepares for the fight. Through Twitter, the new preview of the next episode was also shared, a video available at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to observe some of the salient moments of the clash that will see Fabia and Ash facing each other with their pokémon.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that recently the future arrival of Mewtwo and the Legendaries of Galar has also been confirmed in Pokémon Explorations.