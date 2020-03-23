Entertainment

Pokémon episode 19 preview is available

March 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the new anime gods Pokémon the adventures of Ash and Go continue as they try to improve their skills as coaches and catch as many pocket monsters. The preview of episode 19 is now available.

As you can see in the video at the bottom of the news, the preview shows us the next pokémon protagonist of the episode that Ash and Go they will have to face, or a Ditto. Let's see the Team Rocket grappling with another evil plan, in fact, you can briefly see the poor Ditto locked up and Ash who keeps up with the duo of criminals, getting very angry. Subsequently we are shown the shape-shifting ability of the Ditto, who first changes his appearance in a Wobbuffet, the psycho-type pokémon, and then becomes a very elegant Gardevoir. Finally, the scene returns to Team Rocket dressed as a circus character. We will see what will happen in the next episode and how our people will manage to save the Ditto.

READ:  ‘Come Play’, horror movie based on the short film 'Larry'

But what is the name of this animated season that is bringing our heroes to all regions, especially in the new Galar that we have seen in Pokémon: Sword and Shield? In Thailand it is called Pokémon Journey so it is very likely that the same nomenclature could also come from us in the West. We hope to have the series available in Italy soon. Meanwhile, Gengar continues to despair our two heroes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.