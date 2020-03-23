Pokémon episode 19 preview is available

Share it:

In the new anime gods Pokémon the adventures of Ash and Go continue as they try to improve their skills as coaches and catch as many pocket monsters. The preview of episode 19 is now available.

As you can see in the video at the bottom of the news, the preview shows us the next pokémon protagonist of the episode that Ash and Go they will have to face, or a Ditto. Let's see the Team Rocket grappling with another evil plan, in fact, you can briefly see the poor Ditto locked up and Ash who keeps up with the duo of criminals, getting very angry. Subsequently we are shown the shape-shifting ability of the Ditto, who first changes his appearance in a Wobbuffet, the psycho-type pokémon, and then becomes a very elegant Gardevoir. Finally, the scene returns to Team Rocket dressed as a circus character. We will see what will happen in the next episode and how our people will manage to save the Ditto.

But what is the name of this animated season that is bringing our heroes to all regions, especially in the new Galar that we have seen in Pokémon: Sword and Shield? In Thailand it is called Pokémon Journey so it is very likely that the same nomenclature could also come from us in the West. We hope to have the series available in Italy soon. Meanwhile, Gengar continues to despair our two heroes.