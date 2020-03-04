Pokémon: Episode 16 of the anime sees the spooky return of a creature

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new anime of Pokémon, which started in November 2019 to replace the now concluded Pokémon Sun and Moon, has not yet given the protagonists a serious exploration of the Galar region. Indeed, for now the production has focused on giving different nostalgic ideas by proposing short trips in the areas already explored in the last generations.

In addition to a brief preview of Galar in the clash with Dandel, Pokémon has made us and will continue to revise Kanto, Johto, Unova and other regions of the world known so far. Obviously this also affects the pokémon who live in these areas and in particular one of them will return in the next episode. We are talking about Gengar, a ghost-like creature that has already fought in the past few weeks and seems to be reluctant to stop appearing.

The Pokémon episode 16 promo features "Was Ash cursed …?!" where Gengar will make his return after a short break. The protagonist and his new partner Go, together with the inevitable Pikachu and Scorbunny, will always meet the same Gengar in the city who first begins to use his techniques on Pikachu and then on Ash. Will the coach be able to definitively defeat him or capture him? At the bottom you can watch the advertising video in question.

Always Gengar, in the last episodes, has made itself known by presenting itself to the public as Itachi Uchiha in a scene that highlighted its ghostly characteristics ..