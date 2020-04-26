Entertainment

Pokémon: Emanuela Pacotto forges the new Team Rocket motto to beat the Coronavirus

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Team Rocket motto has accompanied us for years and years, during the transmissions of the many episodes of Pokémon. "Get ready to get into trouble, very big troubles" recited to perfection by the trio of Italian voice actors formed by Emanuela Pacotto, Simone D'Andrea and Pietro Ubaldi. But the team made changes to the Coronavirus.

The voice actress Emanuela Pacotto, who has already advised fans to stay at home by voicing Dragon Ball's Bulma and Naruto's Sakura Haruno, this time launches into a new board but accompanied by the two faithful companions. For the occasion it was made accompany right from the voices of James and Meowth to recreate Team Rocket and warn of the big troubles that will pass those who do not respect the quarantine rules.

Emanuela Pacotto shared the video on Instagram that you can see below, with the new motto of Team Rocket prepared especially for this period. There are many references to Coronavirus and quarantine, sung by a figurine of Jessie, a small cardboard by James and a pokémon Meowth figurine.

READ:  The system of ranks of Black Clover deepens: the anime presents the levels of Heart

Are you ready to challenge the wrath of Team Rocket anti Coronavirus and their pokémon or will you follow the advice and stay home until new directives?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.