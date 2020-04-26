Pokémon: Emanuela Pacotto forges the new Team Rocket motto to beat the Coronavirus

Share it:

The Team Rocket motto has accompanied us for years and years, during the transmissions of the many episodes of Pokémon. "Get ready to get into trouble, very big troubles" recited to perfection by the trio of Italian voice actors formed by Emanuela Pacotto, Simone D'Andrea and Pietro Ubaldi. But the team made changes to the Coronavirus.

The voice actress Emanuela Pacotto, who has already advised fans to stay at home by voicing Dragon Ball's Bulma and Naruto's Sakura Haruno, this time launches into a new board but accompanied by the two faithful companions. For the occasion it was made accompany right from the voices of James and Meowth to recreate Team Rocket and warn of the big troubles that will pass those who do not respect the quarantine rules.

Emanuela Pacotto shared the video on Instagram that you can see below, with the new motto of Team Rocket prepared especially for this period. There are many references to Coronavirus and quarantine, sung by a figurine of Jessie, a small cardboard by James and a pokémon Meowth figurine.

Are you ready to challenge the wrath of Team Rocket anti Coronavirus and their pokémon or will you follow the advice and stay home until new directives?