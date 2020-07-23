Pokémon: Eevee gains a fight-like evolution thanks to a fan's efforts

Share it:

Eevee is a pokémon present since the first generation of the anime and video games. This little creature is very particular since it can, with its evolutions, reach a great variety of types. At the beginning there were only the three Flareon, Vaporeon and Jolteon, respectively of the fire, water and electro type.

Over the generations, the Pokémon world has expanded and with it too Eevee evolutions. In fact, Espeon and Umbreon were added, then Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon that add further types to its evolutions. There are still different types, however, but a fan has decided to represent them all through fan art.

PTIckles, a Reddit user, posted on Pokémon's subReddit Eevee's new fight-type evolution that he called Champeon. As can be seen below, the silhouette of the pokémon is slender and its hair completely red. Around the body, in several places, it has some bandages as it is used in certain disciplines. He has a rather proud and fighter-like appearance and greatly mirrors a fight-type Eevee. We certainly won't see it in Pokémon: Explorations, the current generation of the anime with Go co-star, but nothing will ban such a pokémon in the future.

In the next few days PTickles will share other images on the evolution of Eevee with the types not yet used. Which one would you like to see in the next drawing? Who knows if Ash's sixth pokémon will be an Eevee on his new journey.