Pokémon: Eevee evolves into a ghost type thanks to PTickles fan art

Eevee is a pokémon that has always fascinated fans of the brand. Its ability to evolve into all kinds, following certain indications, is rarely seen in the anime but in video games it has been an element almost always present. In almost all regions it was presented an evolution of Eevee with a different type.

However in its evolutionary branch there are still several missing types. That’s why a Pokémon fan, PTickles, took on the burden of designing each missing version. Over the past few weeks, the fan has presented us with various evolutions starting with Champeon, the fight-type Eevee, which was very successful. For this he then continued with Guardeon, a steel-type evolution, and Lepideon, the beetle-type evolution.

What you can find below is the Eevee’s fourth fanmade evolution, this time of the spectrum type. His name is Omeon, obviously deriving from the word “omen”, omen. Its figure becomes more like that of a feline, with a black coat and two gray stripes on the belly and a peculiar down on the muzzle that makes it seem almost wearing a skeletal mask. On the tail, on the other hand, a purple flame is active that once again recalls its spectral type.

Like the other fan art, this Pokémon-themed creation also received the positive opinion of Reddit by becoming viral. You would like to see Omeon in the Pokémon video games and anime: Expeditions?