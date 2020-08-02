Entertainment

Pokémon: Eevee becomes steel thanks to the new evolution created by a fan

August 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eevee is one of the most famous pokémon in the pocket monster franchise. Appeared since the first generation, it was an important pokémon for Gary Oak but also for the protagonists of the Pokémon video games Let's Go, since it was one of the starters that was possible to choose. And its evolutionary tree still lacks several forms.

For some days now, the PTickles fan has been trying to fill this void. By exploiting his skills in drawing, he set himself the goal of giving shape to any type of Eevee that has not yet received an evolution. The first was Champeon l'Eevee of the fight type that we presented to you a few days ago.

Now the fan got a new positive response with Guardeon, the Eevee that evolved with steel type. Below we can see the choice of this representation and it must be said that it could really go through a future evolution of the pokémon. Her skin changes from brown to iron gray and several portions of her body are covered in medieval-style armor. On his head he has a helmet complete with a visor and a red plume while the tail becomes a sort of sword.

READ:  Ozark Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot, Trailer

Which version of Eevee would you like to see among those still missing in video games? Meanwhile, the anime of Pokémon he goes on to demonstrate once again the deep bond between Ash and Pikachu.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.