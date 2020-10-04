Pokémon: Eevee becomes a dragon in the latest evolution created by PTickles

Eevee has already officially obtained many evolutions: starting from the trio Flareon, Vaporeon and Jolteon, we then moved on to Umbreon, Espeon and gradually up to Sylveon. But there were still nine types for complete all evolutions of the pokémon. In fact, its peculiarity is to adapt to the situation and evolve accordingly.

The PTickles fan has been putting all his creative and artistic qualities into play in the last few months to bring us his versions of Eevee not yet covered by Gamefreak video games. There was Champeon, the fight-type Eevee, then Omeon, Guardeon, Scorpeon and so on. Of the nine evolutions, only the long-awaited Dragon form was missing, perhaps one of the most popular and rare types in the Pokémon world.

And here you can find at the bottom Draconeon, dragon-type Eevee. Her ability is multiscale and evolves into this form when Eevee is at her happiness at maximum and levels up during a fight where she used a dragon-type move. Draconeon has a purple and apparently rough body with many scales, small fuchsia spikes growing on the back, a thick gray hair on the neck and two fuchsia horns on the front of the head. Small wings behind the legs and two long yellow mustaches complete the whole Chinese dragon style.

Do you like this version of Eevee? Despite having completed the nine evolutions, however, the PTickles fan has two more surprises in store for Eevee.