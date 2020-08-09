Entertainment

Pokémon: Eevee becomes a beetle-type with the evolution created ad hoc by a fan

August 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are so many pokémon details in the world created years ago by the Pokémon Company. There are those who simply evolve by increasing their level, while others must make use of a particular object such as the pietrafocaia or the pietraidrica, those who must be exchanged or even those who have more evolutions but who must respect some important dictates.

Among the most bizarre pokémon from this point of view is Eevee. Introduced in the first generation and therefore in the Kanto region, it is also one of the most loved pokémon. Over the generations, Eevee has obtained more than the three basic evolutions (Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon) passing to those psycho and dark (Espeon and Umbreon) and then gradually many others. But its evolution branch is not yet complete and can be expanded in future games.

A fan, however, decided to anticipate the official company on the times by preparing its versions of the evolutions of Eevee. So far we have seen Champeon and Guardeon, while today we bring you his drawing with Eevee evolved into a beetle type named Lepideon. The creature's body resembles that of a bee but with four pointed legs, while around its neck it has a sort of purple necklace. It also has two wings on the back of lilac color with yellow streaks. You like this one potential evolution of Eevee?

READ:  Dead to me season 3 Everything you need to know

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.