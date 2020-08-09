Pokémon: Eevee becomes a beetle-type with the evolution created ad hoc by a fan

Share it:

There are so many pokémon details in the world created years ago by the Pokémon Company. There are those who simply evolve by increasing their level, while others must make use of a particular object such as the pietrafocaia or the pietraidrica, those who must be exchanged or even those who have more evolutions but who must respect some important dictates.

Among the most bizarre pokémon from this point of view is Eevee. Introduced in the first generation and therefore in the Kanto region, it is also one of the most loved pokémon. Over the generations, Eevee has obtained more than the three basic evolutions (Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon) passing to those psycho and dark (Espeon and Umbreon) and then gradually many others. But its evolution branch is not yet complete and can be expanded in future games.

A fan, however, decided to anticipate the official company on the times by preparing its versions of the evolutions of Eevee. So far we have seen Champeon and Guardeon, while today we bring you his drawing with Eevee evolved into a beetle type named Lepideon. The creature's body resembles that of a bee but with four pointed legs, while around its neck it has a sort of purple necklace. It also has two wings on the back of lilac color with yellow streaks. You like this one potential evolution of Eevee?