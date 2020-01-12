Pokémon: Does the preview of the new episode anticipate the encounter with a legendary Pokémon?

Share it:

Ash Ketchum and his new partner Go they may face a new Legendary Pokémon in episode 9 of Pocket Monsters, the new Pokémon anime from Studio OLM. The preview published a few hours ago by the official profile of the series in fact suggests the return of one old acquaintance of Ash.

We are obviously talking about Ho-Oh, the famous second generation Rainbow Pokémon that first appeared in the anime's historical pilot. The title of the new episode is "The Promise We Made that Day! The Houou Legend of the Johto Region !!", and although the promotional clip doesn't show it, the appearance of the Legendary Pokémon really seems to be taken for granted.

The protagonist duo is currently in Sinnoh, another of Ash's familiar locations. Go during episode 8 visited the Region for the first time, expanding his team by catching a Tentacool and a Mantyke. The boys currently have no other issues to attend to the north, and the PV confirms that during the next episode they will travel to Johto.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new series? Let us know yours by leaving a comment!