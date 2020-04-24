Entertainment

Pokémon: does the new anime series arrive soon on Netflix, expected to be released in Italy?

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official YouTube profile of The Pokémon Company confirmed, a few minutes ago, that the first part of the new Pokémon Journey anime series will arrive on Netflix in a few months, more precisely the June 12, 2020. At the top of the article you can take a look at the dubbed launch trailer in English.

Netflix NX, the official profile of the streaming giant dedicated to anime and sci-fi series, confirmed the debut of the series without revealing, however, what will be the territories in which the series will be made available. The list will probably be published next month but it cannot be excluded that the anime will also arrive in Italy, especially considering what was done a few months ago with Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution. Currently, the release of the anime is confirmed in North American territory only.

Pokémon Journey, also known in the west as Pokémon 2019 or Pocket Monsters, recently aired episode 22 and is momentarily paused for Coronavirus emergency-related issues. The trailer released a few weeks ago however confirmed the conclusion of the first narrative arc and as a result, it is possible that Netflix loads all the episodes of the first part of the season and continues the simulcast.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the new series? Let us know with a comment! for other Netflix news instead, do not miss the recent announcement related to the transmission of Dorohedoro.

