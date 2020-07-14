Entertainment

Pokémon: does the best marriage proposal pass through a Poke Ball? here is a brilliant idea

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Love is something indescribable, a term capable of making sense of everything. Still, his crowning moment comes at the moment of the wedding following the phantom "proposal". But you are curious to know what happens when love meets two lovers of Pokémon?

The culture of Pokémon no longer concerns only those videogame and television phenomena of one of the strongest franchises in the world, but a resource that can be exploited to obtain brilliant results, just as the experience of a Charizard fan has shown. However, in the past few hours an enthusiast has tried to go even further to dye his love of the colors of the Pocket Monsters.

To reveal the idea was a certain Coco-kun through the famous themed portal of the Reddit community, in which he announced the company to want to ask his girlfriend to marry him through a particular method. As you can see for yourself from the photo at the bottom of the news, in fact, the enthusiast has made with lego a Poke Ball in order to conceal the ring inside to make the proposal. Just like him, his partner is also a passionate fan of Pokémon, which is why we can only offer our sincerest wishes to Coco-kun in the hope that he will be able to "to catch"his future wife.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular marriage proposal? Let us know with a comment below.

