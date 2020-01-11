Entertainment

Pokèmon does not give up the feminine touch, episode 11 will be entirely dedicated to Koharu

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Episode 11 of the new series Pokémon, scheduled for February 2, will stage two major returns: that of KoharuGo 's childhood friend presented in the premiere, and that of Gengar, the beloved first generation Ghost Pokémon. The episode will be titled "Koharu, Wanpachi, and Sometimes Gangar Too".

February 2 will be the first episode of the new season in which Ash & Go will not be present, and will be completely focused on the figure of the daughter of the Professor Sakuragi. The synopsis of the episode reads as follows: "Despite being Professor Sakuragi's daughter, Koharu has a decidedly unenthusiastic attitude towards Pokémon. The Wanpachi (Ed. Yemper in English) that the girl carries with him is very attached to her, but Koharu is actually annoyed by the stereotype that a Professor's daughter should necessarily love Pokémon. One day, however, a Gengar appears in the laboratory and begins to annoy those present.".

READ:  Vampires at the Cinema - Dracula

Several months ago the Japanese voice actress from Ash Ketchum confirmed that the new series would focus solely on Ash & Go, and that consequently there would be no room for the pink odds. Despite everything though, it seems that Aya Matsui is Noriaki Saito however they decided to make one of the few female characters shine as much as possible.

And what do you think of it? Are you interesting? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our analysis of the last episode and the recent news related to the Pokémon feature film coming out in July.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.