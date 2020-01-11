Pokèmon does not give up the feminine touch, episode 11 will be entirely dedicated to Koharu

Share it:

Episode 11 of the new series Pokémon, scheduled for February 2, will stage two major returns: that of KoharuGo 's childhood friend presented in the premiere, and that of Gengar, the beloved first generation Ghost Pokémon. The episode will be titled "Koharu, Wanpachi, and Sometimes Gangar Too".

February 2 will be the first episode of the new season in which Ash & Go will not be present, and will be completely focused on the figure of the daughter of the Professor Sakuragi. The synopsis of the episode reads as follows: "Despite being Professor Sakuragi's daughter, Koharu has a decidedly unenthusiastic attitude towards Pokémon. The Wanpachi (Ed. Yemper in English) that the girl carries with him is very attached to her, but Koharu is actually annoyed by the stereotype that a Professor's daughter should necessarily love Pokémon. One day, however, a Gengar appears in the laboratory and begins to annoy those present.".

Several months ago the Japanese voice actress from Ash Ketchum confirmed that the new series would focus solely on Ash & Go, and that consequently there would be no room for the pink odds. Despite everything though, it seems that Aya Matsui is Noriaki Saito however they decided to make one of the few female characters shine as much as possible.

