Pokémon Direct: time and where to watch live and online streaming

Follow the live and direct broadcast of Pokémon Direct.

Nintendo announced on Thursday, January 9, a new Direct focused on Pokémon. At the moment they have not been detailed streaming contents, that will last 20 minutes and can continue in direct by Internet. In this state, we can only speculate on the novelties that will be presented, whether related to the recent and successful Pokémon Sword and Shield or exploring new formats, either in existing games such as Pokémon Go or new proposals, although this seems unlikely .

In fact, Nintendo has been very short in its official communication on Direct, indicating that "this week new information on Pokémon will be revealed" without specifying anything other than the duration and from where you can see the presentation.

Hours: What time is the Pokémon Direct?

The Pokémon Direct can be followed after 3.30 p.m. (CET) from Spain and will last 20 minutes. It can be seen from the official Nintendo channels on YouTube and you can follow it tomorrow live from Meristation, where we will give the last minute and all the details. These are the schedules in the Spanish-speaking areas:

Spain: 15.30 of January 9

Mexico: 8.30h on January 9

Costa Rica: 8.30h on January 9

El Salvador: 8.30h on January 9

Honduras: 88.30h on January 9

Guatemala: 8.30h on January 9

Nicaragua: 8.30h on January 9

Chile: 11.30h on January 9

Argentina: 11.30h on January 9

Paraguay: 11.30h on January 9

Uruguay: 11.30h on January 9

Dominican Republic: 10.30h on January 9

Ecuador: 9.30h on January 9

Peru: 9.30h on January 9

How to watch live online

The Pokémon Direct scheduled for January 9, you can watch live streaming on the various Nintendo channels, such as the channel in Spain on this link. You can also follow it live from Meristation, where we will make a minute by minute with all the news and surprises that await the live and that you can enjoy from half an hour before the streaming begins.

Where to see it: