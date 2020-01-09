Pokémon Direct of January 9 commented in Italian on Twitch from 15:30

Share it:

Sword and Shield Pokémon they have been on the market for two months now, but their journey has just begun. The two new games are expected to update several times in the future, and for this reason Nintendo has decided to baste a new Pokémon Direct to inform us about all the upcoming news.

The broadcast will begin at 15:30 tomorrow 9 January, and of course the Everyeye editorial team will not be unprepared for the event. Starting at the scheduled time, he will be waiting for you on Everyeye's Twitch channel for comment the entire Pokémon Direct in Italian. According to the rumors circulating on the net, the episode will be mainly dedicated to Sword and Shield, but it is not excluded that new information on Pokémon Home may be revealed, a cross-platform application expected earlier this year that will allow trainers to keep track all creatures captured on multiple platforms (mobile, 3DS and Switch).

