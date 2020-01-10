Pokemon Direct: Cydonia's hot impressions of the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

Share it:

The Nintendo Direct of January 9 has reserved many surprises for video game fans of the Pokémon series. Let's relive the emotions of the last event organized by the Kyoto house in the company of Cydonia, one of the leading Italian experts of the colorful universe created by The Pokémon Company.

The direct streaming of Alessandro Bruni and Francesco Fossetti of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it was in fact enhanced by participation of Cydonia and Chiara. The sparkling duo of video game experts from the Pokémon series shared their hot impressions of the announcements that characterized Direct, helping us untangle ourselves in the jungle of news that await all Trainers from here to the next few months.

From the announcement of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX to the video that revealed the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, the surprises and emotions reserved for us by Direct were really many. What future awaits the explorers of the Galar region? What can we do within the new areas of two DLCs connected to the Expansions Pass?

Before leaving to the recording of our direct streaming with Cydonia (find his speech from the minute 1:15:30), we remind you that on these pages you can also read the review of Pokemon Sword and Shield signed by the good Cydonia.