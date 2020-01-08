Pokemon Direct announced for this week, Italian date and time

Share it:

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced an upcoming broadcast new Direct entirely dedicated to Pokemon, scheduled this week. Below all the details on date and time.

The broadcast will air January 9 at 3:30 pm (Italian time) and will last about 20 minutes, during which we will discover "Sword and Shield Pokemon news."Unfortunately there are no other details, so we can hypothesize the presentation of new content for the two Pokemon games, it is not clear however if there will also be space for other announcements or reveal.

We just have to wait half a week to find out what surprises Nintendo has for all fans of little monsters. Pokemon Spada e Scudo were published last November exclusively on Switch, enjoying considerable commercial success. Apparently Game Freak has not yet finished its journey and some surprises await all coaches.

And what do you expect from this Pokemon Direct? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments!