Entertainment

Pokemon: Did you know that Sylveon is inspired by an animal from Chinese mythology

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After discovering the title of the new Pokemon series, we report this curiosity about the inspiration for the design by Sylveon, pokemon that made its debut during the sixth generation.

To reveal the origins of the eighth evolution of Eevee we thought the Twitter account @DrLavaYT, with a message that you can read at the bottom of the news. Here is his comment about the inspiration for the cute little monster: "The origins of Sylveon, Sylveon is inspired by two characters from Chinese mythology, Chang'e and the lunar rabbit. Chang'e is the goddess of the moon, and with her there is also a friend of hers, in the shape of a rabbit, who lives on the moon. When Westerners look at the moon they see a face, while the Chinese see a rabbit".

The curiosity shared by the Twitter user has greatly affected the Pokemon fans, his message has in fact received almost a thousand Likes, while in the comments other cultures are shown that see a rabbit on the face of the Moon, while others wonder if this story would not be was also an inspiration for Umbreon.

READ:  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to offer double XP this weekend

In the meantime, we have also discovered the name in Italian of the new Pokemon series, which will go broadcast on K2, although we still have no news regarding its release date.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.