Pokemon: Did you know that Sylveon is inspired by an animal from Chinese mythology

After discovering the title of the new Pokemon series, we report this curiosity about the inspiration for the design by Sylveon, pokemon that made its debut during the sixth generation.

To reveal the origins of the eighth evolution of Eevee we thought the Twitter account @DrLavaYT, with a message that you can read at the bottom of the news. Here is his comment about the inspiration for the cute little monster: "The origins of Sylveon, Sylveon is inspired by two characters from Chinese mythology, Chang'e and the lunar rabbit. Chang'e is the goddess of the moon, and with her there is also a friend of hers, in the shape of a rabbit, who lives on the moon. When Westerners look at the moon they see a face, while the Chinese see a rabbit".

The curiosity shared by the Twitter user has greatly affected the Pokemon fans, his message has in fact received almost a thousand Likes, while in the comments other cultures are shown that see a rabbit on the face of the Moon, while others wonder if this story would not be was also an inspiration for Umbreon.

In the meantime, we have also discovered the name in Italian of the new Pokemon series, which will go broadcast on K2, although we still have no news regarding its release date.