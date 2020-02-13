Entertainment

Pokémon: Dandel calls to the video game in the last episode of the anime

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
In video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield many new characters have been added to the Galar region. The gamers were able to meet new gym leaders, as well as a new champion of the area: Dandel, also known by the name of Leon in other locations. The character also appeared in the Pokémon anime.

Ash and Go they went to the Pokémon World Champions to see an exceptional clash between the famous Lance and the very strong Dandel. In the Galar region, the battle was started with a few sentences from dandel that recall those included in eighth generation video games. Twitter user FallenStarMaker has decided to put video game and anime scenes side by side to let everyone know how similar they are.

As can be seen from the tweet below, the character who recently appeared in thePokémon anime takes up exactly the lines of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, naturally adding more movement due to the animations: Dandel has much more verve and does not fail to also turn to the public, allowing more participation.

The Galar champion thus also made its debut in the anime, being characterized in the same way as video games. After the battle, a fight with the Pokémon protagonist appears to be on the way.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

