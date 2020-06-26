Entertainment

Pokémon: Crypticjinx's Misty cosplay will ignite your catch

June 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
The anime of Pokémon has long since forgotten Misty, one of the first trainers met by Ash Ketchum on her long journey around the world. The orange-haired girl, due to a bizarre bicycle accident and Ash's Pikachu, started following the boy to the first two regions, Kanto and Johto.

From then on, Misty appeared with the dropper, and Brock did the same fate. Together with the other gym leader, Misty appears in a couple of episodes per series, showing how much she has grown in the meantime together with her pokémon. But anime fans don't forget it.

This is demonstrated by the Crypticjinx cosplay, made in the past few days. This Misty cosplay which you can see in the photo below is based on the girl's most classic dress, consisting of a yellow top, shorts and orange suspenders, while the hair is short and partially gathered in a side pigtail. In addition to the Togepi in the form of a stuffed toy that can be seen below, the cosplayer made it Misty much more sensual than usual.

The Pokémon anime has returned from hiatus and could unveil Ash's much-rumored new companion soon and officially.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

