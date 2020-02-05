Pokémon: Creepy Gengar terrifies everyone like Itachi Uchiha

Share it:

Among the most fascinating, mysterious but also disturbing first generation pokémon are the three spectra: Gastly, Haunter and Gengar, belonging to the same evolutionary line. For a long time the only pokémon of that type, an aura of respect and anxiety has arisen around the trio. The new Pokémon episode made it Gengar even more spooky.

After returning to the Pokémon anime, Gengar was the absolute protagonist of episode 11. An episode that did not end as a simple self-conclusion, leaving the audience in suspense after a disturbing scene at the end of the episode.

Ash and Go battled Gengar but failed to capture him by the end of the episode. Only the intervention of Koharu managed to quell the chaos generated by the pokémon specter, which however is far from defeated and is planning revenge. And in doing so he was the protagonist of one scene greatly inspired by Naruto.

In the two images you can see in the tweet below, Gengar is located on the antenna of a building, standing and drawn in a shady way, while a red moon illuminates the night darkness but permeating the atmosphere of further spectrality. All this recalls one of Naruto's most iconic scenes, when Itachi Uchiha prepared to carry out the murder of the Uchiha clan to the Leaf Village.

Pokemon are unlikely to lead to deaths, however Gengar has made it clear that he will not joke until defeat or capture.