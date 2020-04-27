Pokémon: Coronavirus does not stop the advances, that's who will be in the next episodes

Share it:

Pokémon stopped for Coronavirus and therefore fans remained pending with the happenings. The wait will probably be long since the reruns from the first episodes published in November 2019 have started, but in the meantime some pages of the manga magazines give us previews of the next events that will be presented in the anime.

Pokémon stopped at episode 22, aired on April 19, 2020. While we have already seen some previews for episode 23, a magazine that had already been printed with all the information of future Pokémon episodes shows us what to expect beyond that bet.

With the image below we see the contents of the episodes 23 "Panic in the Sakuragi park!", 24 "Take a break, Team Rocket" and 25 "A battle festival full of life! VS Mega Lucario"which were originally scheduled for late April and early May. One of the images concerns Korrina's Lucario who will be the protagonist of a battle in Pokémon episode 25.

Part of the previews however also show Sobble whose presence in the Pokémon anime had already been leaked for some time. Will it be presented in episodes 23 and 24 or is it one of the little creatures that will appear from episode 26? Meanwhile, these first episodes of the anime will arrive on K2 with the title Pokémon: Explorations.