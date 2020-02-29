Entertainment

Pokémon: Coco, the official synopsis of the 23rd film of the franchise is available

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon: Coco, announced the first time with a surprise trailer in Japanese cinemas, is the next feature film, the 23rd to be exact, linked to the famous franchise. Waiting to find out more information about the film let's take a look at the synopsis of the film.

Expected for July 2020 at home, without any current confirmation regarding a possible landing of the film also in our country, Pokémon: Coco has already had the opportunity to be talked about, thanks to the introduction of Coco, the new protagonist and the legendary pokémon Zarude. In the meantime, the synopsis of the film has leaked out on the net and we report the following:

"Coco is a young boy raised by a Pokémon. This summer a new bond was born between a human being and a Pokémon. A jungle very distant from the nearest village, the Okoya Forest, is a paradise for Pokémon, conveyed by very close laws that do not allow strangers to enter it at will. A boy named Coco lives in the forest, raised by the legendary Pokémon Zarude. Coco, who believes he is just like Ash and Pikachu, makes his first "human friends".

"Am I a pokémon or a human being?"

Following a sudden crisis that hit the Okoya Forest, the affection between a Pokémon and a human, between the father and the son, will be severely tested ".

And you, instead, what do you think of the synopsis of the film? Let us know with a comment below.

