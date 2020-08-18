Pokémon Coco: The Legendary Zarude is shown in the new Key Art

Share it:

Initially scheduled for July 2020, the 23rd film dedicated to portable monsters, Pokémon Coco , was officially postponed to December due to COVID-19, and to fill these months of waiting, a new key art was published, depicting not only the Legendary Pokémon on duty but also a "character" never seen before.

The new issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro Comics showed thepromotional illustration which you can find at the bottom of the page. Against an unspecified background we naturally find Ash, Pikachu alongside Coro and Zarude, but what is most surprising, in addition to the characters in the lower right, is the presence of a huge mecha.

From the first images shown, Pokémon Coco seems to give that nostalgic sense to fans, recalling the themes dealt with in Pokémon 4Ever several times, especially with regard to the appearance of Celebi, and for this reason it is automatic to think that a robot is a further reference to the fourth film of the franchise.

Tetsuo Yajima, who had already directed the work of Pokémon – In Each of Us, returns to the direction, while the script is Atsuhiro Tomioka, as well as Yajima himself. In Japan the film will be released on Christmas Day, while as regards Italy, a release date has not yet been defined.

Recall that in the film we will see the final forms of the Galar starters, and we leave you at the first trailer for Pokémon Coco.