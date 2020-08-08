Pokémon Coco: the film will show the final forms of the starters of Galar?

Share it:

Pokémon Coco is one of the most anticipated films by the community linked to the legendary Pocket Monster franchise. The 23rd feature film, in fact, will touch on delicate themes through the appearance of very fascinating creatures, above all Zarude. However, the little monster with the appearance of a primate will be accompanied by other surprises.

Just a few days ago, after much speculation about it, the staff finally released the new Pokémon Coco promotional trailer with the expected date for the film's debut on the big screen. The feature film, in fact, will begin its distribution starting from Christmas day, or December 25th. Currently, the production has reserved information with a dropper, but the first details about the film are slowly emerging online.

After the launch of the trailer, the cinemas have started the pre-order campaign by giving fans who buy the ticket in advance a small booklet with some information on the Pokémon that will be present in the film. Through the attachment at the bottom of the news, therefore, it has been confirmed that the film will show the final forms of the 3 starters of Galar, Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble, respectively in Rillaboom, Cinderace and Inteleon.

And you, instead, can't wait to see these three little monsters in an animated key? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered the synopsis of Pokémon Coco.