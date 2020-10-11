Pokémon Coco: the film debuts at Christmas, a new teaser shows the protagonists in action

A few months after the release of Pokémon Coco, the 23rd film in the franchise starring the young Ash Ketchum and his new partner, the production team has decided to show a new teaser trailer, also giving fans a small taste of “Show Window”, the third of the six original songs that are part of the film’s soundtrack.

The track, with a very pop sound, was written and composed by Taikuu Okazaki, who is also its interpreter. The composer has also created all the other songs released so far, namely “Fushigi na Fushigi na Ikimono” and “Okite no Uta”. Fans can record a video while they dance to the notes of one of the pieces in question and, by posting it on Youtube, will participate in the new contest organized by the company. For the moment, the prizes reserved for the winners have not been revealed.

We remind you once again that Pokémon: Coco will be released at Christmas and that the synopsis reads as follows: “A jungle very far from the nearest inhabited center, the infamous “Okoya Forest”, is a paradise for Pokémon, as it is conveyed by very strict laws that do not allow access to strangers. In the forest lives a boy named Coco, raised by the mythical Pokémon Zarude. The boy, who believes he is just like Ash and Pikachu, begins to make his first “human friends”. Following a sudden crisis in Okoya Forest, however, the affection between a Pokémon and a human, between father and son, will be severely tested.“.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for this movie? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed it, however, we advise you to take a look at the splendid key visual of Pokémon: Coco published a few months ago.