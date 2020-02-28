Entertainment

Pokémon: Coco, key visuals and release date for the 23rd film published

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon lovers have recently been able to discover the first monsters of the Galar region thanks to the new anime that began its transmission in November 2019. But in the same period a new feature film was announced dedicated to this well-known universe, entitled Pokémon: Coco and that will arrive in Japanese cinemas this summer.

After the trailer of Pokémon: Coco released yesterday, of which you can see the high quality version at the top of the news, new details of the film have been disclosed. In addition to a new trailer, this time of a shorter duration that you can see below, one has been revealed key visual of Pokémon: Coco which highlights the paradise of the Okoya Forest, the place where the adventures of this feature film will take place.

In addition to the brand new character Coco, a boy raised in the forest will also be introduced, as well as pokémon Zarude, first mythical of the eighth generation. The poster and trailer published also confirm the release date of Pokémon: Coco scheduled for July 10, 2020. For this twenty-third Pokémon film, Tetsuo Yajima will return to the direction, who will collaborate with Atsuhiro Tomioka for the script. Hirokata Marufuji will take care of the character design, Hiroyuki Kato of the animations and TOHO of the distribution of the film.

The film will be made in 2D, thus not emulating Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Again, the 22nd film in the franchise that served as a remake of the historic first feature film.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

