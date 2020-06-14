Entertainment

Pokémon Coco is back soon, confirmed the new release date of the film

June 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The latest issue of Choir Choir Comics, the monthly magazine of Shogakukan which contains several themed news Pokémon, revealed that the twenty-third film of the franchise has finally received a new release date, after the postponement that occurred in May due to the health emergency.

Pokémon Coco will therefore debut in Japanese cinemas this winter, and the tickets will be pre-orderable starting August 7th. The production of the film has been complete for some time now Toho Animation had plans to start distributing the film starting July 10, 2020. Staff requested a delay due to problems caused by the Coronavirus emergency.

The synopsis of Pokémon Coco reads the following: "A jungle very far from inhabited centers, known as "The Okoya Forest", is a paradise for Pokémon, conveyed by very strict laws that do not allow outsiders to enter it at will. In the forest lives a boy named Coco, raised by the legendary Pokémon Zarude. Coco, who believes she is just like Ash and Pikachu, makes her first "human friends". Following a sudden crisis that has hit the Okoya Forest, however, the affection between a Pokémon and a human, between the father and the son, will be severely tested ".

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see this new movie? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know something more instead, we recommend that you take a look at the latest trailer of Pokémon Coco.

