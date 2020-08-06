Entertainment

Pokémon Coco: here is the first trailer of the 23rd film of the franchise scheduled for Christmas

August 5, 2020
Just as it was promised a few days ago, the special event dedicated to Pokémon Coco was held regularly today, presenting the highly anticipated trailer for the 23rd film in the franchise complete with a launch window for the projection of the film in cinemas.

Due to the Coronavirus emergency, the feature film's debut had been postponed to the winter season, suggesting a launch in 2021. However, production melted reservations to help fans breathe a sigh of relief, as the film will be released on Christmas day, or on December 25th. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional trailer, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which provides a first hint on the topics that will be treated during the film, with an eye to the sphere of friendship and family.

We also remind you that the plot of the film reads as follows: "A jungle very distant from the nearest inhabited center, the notorious "Okoya Forest", is a paradise for Pokémon, as it is conveyed by very strict laws that do not allow access to strangers. In the forest lives a boy named Coco, raised by the legendary Pokémon Zarude. The boy, who believes he is just like Ash and Pikachu, starts making his first "human friends". Following a sudden crisis that hit the Okoya Forest, however, the affection between a Pokémon and a human, between father and son, will be severely tested".

And you, instead, what expectations do you have for this film, are you interested? Let us know with a comment below.

