Entertainment

Pokémon Coco: a "big announcement" is expected tomorrow

July 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Also Pokémon Coco, the 23rd film in the franchise, has been postponed due to the inconvenience caused by the global pandemic that has hit the whole world. Currently there is no official date for the debut of the highly anticipated feature, if not a launch window placed in the winter season.

Barring changes of course, Pokémon Coco will debut in 2021, abandoning the initial launch window scheduled for this summer season. The film was indeed completed for some time now, but for distribution and health reasons it was not possible to project it in Japanese cinemas. Fate that has touched numerous animated films, some of which are still awaiting news.

However, in the past few hours it has been confirmed that the TV show ohasuta will present a "great ad"inherent in the film. It has not been clarified which type of information will be revealed by the program, but some fans have speculated about the date of screening. We therefore suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the latest news from the 23rd feature of the Pokémon franchise .

READ:  Demon Slayer: first arrests in Japan for copyright infringements

If you are interested in learning more about the film in question, the synopsis reads as follows: "Coco is a boy raised by a Pokémon. During the summer a new bond was born between a human and a Pokémon. the Okoya Forest, a place very distant from the nearest village, is a Pokémon paradise, carried by very strict laws that do not allow access to strangers. In the forest lives a boy named Coco, raised by the legendary Pokémon Zarude. And that's how Coco, who believes she is just like Ash and Pikachu, will make her first "human friends"".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.