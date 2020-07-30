Pokémon Coco: a "big announcement" is expected tomorrow

Share it:

Also Pokémon Coco, the 23rd film in the franchise, has been postponed due to the inconvenience caused by the global pandemic that has hit the whole world. Currently there is no official date for the debut of the highly anticipated feature, if not a launch window placed in the winter season.

Barring changes of course, Pokémon Coco will debut in 2021, abandoning the initial launch window scheduled for this summer season. The film was indeed completed for some time now, but for distribution and health reasons it was not possible to project it in Japanese cinemas. Fate that has touched numerous animated films, some of which are still awaiting news.

However, in the past few hours it has been confirmed that the TV show ohasuta will present a "great ad"inherent in the film. It has not been clarified which type of information will be revealed by the program, but some fans have speculated about the date of screening. We therefore suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the latest news from the 23rd feature of the Pokémon franchise .

If you are interested in learning more about the film in question, the synopsis reads as follows: "Coco is a boy raised by a Pokémon. During the summer a new bond was born between a human and a Pokémon. the Okoya Forest, a place very distant from the nearest village, is a Pokémon paradise, carried by very strict laws that do not allow access to strangers. In the forest lives a boy named Coco, raised by the legendary Pokémon Zarude. And that's how Coco, who believes she is just like Ash and Pikachu, will make her first "human friends"".