Pokémon: Charmander takes shape thanks to this spectacular figure

As you surely know, that of Pokémon is a franchise that in the course of these decades has never lost its shine, remaining on the crest of the wave for entire decades and managing to conquer the hearts and minds of young and old, with each new generation of users always ready to jump into its colorful world.

The brand has seen the arrival of countless themed productions alongside the now famous collectible card game, including animated series, video games, animated films and much more, an immense amount of content designed to keep a simply gigantic fanbase busy and that never misses the opportunity to praise the IP, as demonstrated by the cosplay and fan art that keep popping up on the most famous social networks.

Given the success, in particular with the Pokémon series: Explorations, which has also given new vigor to many fans with a few more years on their shoulders, many companies have launched into the creation of themed gadgets, companies including PM Studio guys, who have decided to give strength to the nostalgia effect with a splendid Pokémon-themed figure dedicated specifically to Charmander. As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, in fact, the product showcases the well-known Pokémon while this is literally coming out of its playing card, all adorned with high flames that surround it on all sides, a work whose final result appears of great quality. As announced by the company, the product can currently be pre-ordered for a price of 89 euros (not counting shipping costs), while the release has not yet been revealed.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a Pokémon-themed figure dedicated to Pidgeot was also unveiled recently.